Border Wall controversy in New Mexico, other Southwestern states

by Roz Brown for Public News Service

Construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall has resumed in three Southwest states, including New Mexico, where new wells have been drilled and pumped without permits, threatening groundwater for families and farmers.

Water is primarily used in wall construction to mix concrete for deep structural footers and to build new roads. The federal government had previously obtained permits but recently drilled at least eight “unauthorized” wells in protected underground water basins.

Elizabeth Anderson, New Mexico state engineer, said federal officials have now agreed to pause further drilling but have not formally recognized state water authority or provided proper permits.

“What we would like them to do is to plug the wells that they've already drilled and properly abandon them, and then commit to getting water from permitted wells," Anderson outlined. "That would be in compliance with state law."

On Monday, the Trump administration also paused border wall construction at Big Bend National Park in Texas. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner said he would visit the site to make a personal evaluation amid bipartisan pushback and criticism the job has been rushed and is damaging the environment.

At the same time, a federal judge cleared the path for construction of 62 miles of new border wall in Arizona, despite objections from tribal leaders who said it will shrink their reservation.

Tom Paterson, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association, said the organization supports construction of the wall but not the federal government bypassing the state's permitting process.

“New Mexico has some very specific rules on use of water because it's so darn precious in this state. We don't think that ranchers' livelihoods should be threatened because of the water that they need to use to build the wall,” Paterson contended.

Underground aquifers provide New Mexico with half of its water, which is threatened due to the state's ongoing drought. During the first Trump administration, contractors bought water from local farms, ranches or towns to build the wall.

