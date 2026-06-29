Dem NM governor nominee Deb Haaland endorses Land Commissioner Garcia Richard as running mate

by Joshua Bowling, Source NM

Deb Haaland, the former U.S. Interior secretary who soundly secured the Democratic nomination to be New Mexico’s next governor, on Friday endorsed Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard for lieutenant governor as state party officials prepare to select Haaland’s running mate.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver defeated state Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque) for the Democratic lieutenant governor nomination in the June 2 primary election. However, Toulouse Oliver abruptly dropped out of the race last week, citing her health, which set in motion a statewide search for her replacement.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico on Thursday announced its State Central Committee will meet July 25 to vote on Toulouse Oliver’s replacement. Haaland, on Thursday, announced her five finalists, which included Garcia Richard and Pope, along with state Sen. Leo Jaramillo (D-Española), lawyer Antonia Roybal-Mack and Sonya Smith, a former Department of Veterans Services cabinet secretary who also ran briefly in the Democratic primary for the secretary of state’s office.

Source NM reached out to all of the contenders. In a statement to Source NM, Roybal-Mack, an attorney who has represented hundreds of northern New Mexico wildfire victims, said she was “honored to be considered” and enjoyed speaking with Haaland.

“It was a whirlwind of a week and tonight I go back to supporting fire victims in Jemez,” she wrote.

Garcia Richard had initially sought to compete in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, but dropped out in October, citing her husband’s health. In a recent announcement, she said he had “greatly improved.”

In a video announcing her endorsement Friday, Haaland said, “the stakes of this race couldn’t be higher because of who is in the White House. Garcia Richard, she said, “sees the lieutenant governor’s office as an opportunity to build partnerships, solve problems and help deliver on the promises we’ve made to New Mexicans.”

In the video, Haaland thanked the Democrats who expressed interest in running as her lieutenant governor and said it was a difficult decision.

In a letter to State Central Committee members, Haaland, who previously served as chair of the state Democratic Party, wrote that she respects “the role the SCC plays in this selection” and hoped they would support Garcia Richard.

“While I was advancing our clean energy economy across the country, Stephanie was leading the same fight here at home. She has grown critical state funding for education, overseen job creation in our energy economy, and implemented policies that protect our air, land and water,” Haaland wrote. “Her roots stretch across New Mexico, from growing up in Southern New Mexico to raising her family in Northern New Mexico, giving her a deep understanding of the people, communities, and diversity that define our state.”

In a social media post, Garcia Richard wrote that she was “honored” by Haaland’s endorsement.

“I will be working diligently to gain the trust of the State Central Committee as we move forward in building the 2026 ticket for New Mexico,” she wrote.

Haaland is set to face Republican former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, who is running alongside Republican lieutenant governor candidate Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice) in the Nov. 3 general election.