Bud Ryan Celebrates "Bloomsday" on Sowing Seeds with Tamra Stieber and Adam Harvey

Bloomsday is the day Celebrating the Day, June 16th, when "All the Action" takes place in James Joyce's Novel Ulysses. It took Mr. Joyce 7 years to write his novel & was published on his 40th birthday, February 2, 1922.

This has been at least the 5th year that Bud has done a show commemorating Ulysses and Bloomsday through Music & my 2 Guests, Joyce Scholar & Performer Adam Harvey & Tamar Stieber who were both in the Santa Fe James Joyce Reading Group.

If you might have a curiosity about becoming a member of the Joyce Reading Group in Santa Fe contact Adam Harvey through his website joycegeek.com