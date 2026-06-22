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Bud Ryan Celebrates "Bloomsday" on Sowing Seeds with Tamra Stieber and Adam Harvey

KSFR | By Bud Ryan
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:21 PM MDT
Bud Ryan with Tamra Stieber and Adam Harvey

Bloomsday is the day Celebrating the Day, June 16th, when "All the Action" takes place in James Joyce's Novel Ulysses. It took Mr. Joyce 7 years to write his novel & was published on his 40th birthday, February 2, 1922.

This has been at least the 5th year that Bud has done a show commemorating Ulysses and Bloomsday through Music & my 2 Guests, Joyce Scholar & Performer Adam Harvey & Tamar Stieber who were both in the Santa Fe James Joyce Reading Group.

If you might have a curiosity about becoming a member of the Joyce Reading Group in Santa Fe contact Adam Harvey through his website joycegeek.com 
Bud Ryan
Bud Ryan lives with his wife Tomoko, 3 cats & dog in an Off-Grid Solar Community south of Santa Fe. They moved to New Mexico from New York City in 1991& after finding their property Bud spent 11 months building their house with 2 other people. Bud is a Peace & Justice Activist & made an antinuclear documentary with Stuart Overbey called The Forgotten Bomb which won Best Documentary from the Irvine International Film Festival in California. Bud considers himself a music junkie & has been to over 600 Concerts & has several thousand albums & cds.
See stories by Bud Ryan