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Taos Opera Institute

KSFR | By James Werbel
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:40 PM MDT

An interview with Michael Ching, Compser in Residence at Taos Opera Institute about his opera “Remove Shoes Before Entering”. The opera is being performed June 4 at 7 PM at the wildflower playhouse in Taos.
James Werbel
James Werbel is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Iowa State University. He moved to Santa Fe and 2016 to be close to the mountains and outdoor activities. Before moving to NM James was a reporter for KHOI radio in Ames, Iowa doing stories of community interest and live broadcasts with guests.

When he moved to Santa Fe he started working with KSFR radio as a top of the hour news reporter until 2018. After covid, he decided to go back to radio news and focus on stories related to NGOs, the arts,
See stories by James Werbel