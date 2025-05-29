Study: Oil Wells Help Fund NM Schools While Potentially Harming Students

In northern New Mexico, natural gas development is bringing big dollars to the state—and big worries to parents.

An investigation by the Associated Press found nearly 700 oil and gas wells have been permitted within a mile of a school in New Mexico.

That’s left tens of thousands of students potentially exposed to hazardous emissions.

That could include some children who have missed school because of recurring symptoms like nausea, headaches, and nosebleeds.

At Lybrook Elementary in the northwest part of the state, families say the smell of sulfur near the school is often the first warning sign.

Nearby gas wells vent emissions that researchers say can spike during school hours.

Those emissions include benzene and hydrogen sulfide—compounds known to affect health and therefore learning.

Test scores at Lybrook are among the lowest in the state.

While poverty and isolation may also play a role, national studies have linked air pollution from fossil fuels directly to lower academic performance, even when controlling for income.

A similar pattern appears in the southeast.

In Loving, New Mexico, a recent study found ozone levels near schools ranked among the highest recorded nationwide.

But there, school leaders say the benefits from the oil and gas industry—like better facilities and higher graduation rates—outweigh the risks.

Still, advocates are pushing back.

In 2023, the State Land Office barred new oil and gas leases within a mile of schools on state-owned land.

And some residents are suing over what they say is the state’s failure to regulate pollution near campuses.

This story was adapted from an AP article by Susan Montoya Bryan.