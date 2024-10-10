© 2024
James Werbel
James Werbel is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Iowa State University. He moved to Santa Fe and 2016 to be close to the mountains and outdoor activities. Before moving to NM James was a reporter for KHOI radio in Ames, Iowa doing stories of community interest and live broadcasts with guests.

When he moved to Santa Fe he started working with KSFR radio as a top of the hour news reporter until 2018. After covid, he decided to go back to radio news and focus on stories related to NGOs, the arts,
