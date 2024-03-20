Meow Wolf Makes World's Most Innovative Business List Top 50

Audio Reading by Kevin Aceves

News Script by S. Baxter Clinton

Meow Wolf has been included in the Fast Company’s prominent list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This list focuses on businesses that are out-of-the-ordinary and innovate in ways that alter industry and impact culture.

Organizations on this list are renowned for setting new standards and achieving notable goals within various sectors of the economy.

In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, the Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Meow Wolf Chief Executive Officer Jose Tolosa said, “Every Meow Wolf visit sparks a personal revolution, shattering norms and reimagining the role creativity can play in each one of our lives. Being recognized alongside such groundbreaking companies only fuels our commitment to exploring new realms of innovation and inclusivity.”

In the past year, Meow Wolf has been innovating in attempts to broaden minds, and experiences extending beyond the walls of the exhibitions.

In Grapevine, Texas, Meow Wolf revealed its forth exhibition of “The Real Unreal” and announced that the fifth exhibition will be in Houston later this year.

Meow Wolf has been venturing into providing visitors with digital experiences; this includes the company's introduction to virtual reality gaming with “Mighty Coconut's Walkabout Mini Golf” and a phone application called the “Multiversal Multitool,” that supplements visitors' experiences within the exhibits.

The company has made improvements for the sake of inclusivity and accessibility, all exhibitions have achieved Certified Autism Center Status and they have worked with Aira to assist visitors with difficulties of hearing or deafness.

Meow Wolf has also been involved in the organization of festivals, such as “Life is Beautiful,” “Vortex” and the upcoming “Texas Eclipse.”

Additionally, the Meow Wolf Foundation will soon begin their first grant cycle to support local art organizations.

Meow Wolf has proven to the Fast Company that they belong on the list for the world's Most innovative companies with their pursuit connecting visitors with art through multi-medium experiences that resonate with a global audience.

This is the third time that Meow Wolf has been included on the Fast Company’s Innovation list; one of their most anticipated editorial releases of the year.