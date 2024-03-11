ABQ is Getting Ready For Spring Events

As the weather warms, the City of Albuquerque is getting ready for spring activities.

City departments all across town are hosting numerous programs and events for children and families.

Mayor of Albuquerque Tim Keller said “Our City departments work hard all year long to make sure there are fun, interesting things for our families to do. Spring is a great time to reconnect with all the great things our city has to offer. Whether it’s an Open Space event for the whole family or a program to keep kids cared for over Spring Break, there are safe, accessible activities for everyone in our community to enjoy.”

The Family Nature Club is offering a “Growing Gardens” Event where families can join an open space educator to learn about preparing a spring garden.

This event is on March 16th, 10 am - noon and is being held at the Rio Grande Community Farm in Albuquerque and a free ticket is required.

The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting a STEM day camp for children where they can learn about DNA Testing and fingerprinting and how the department uses robots and drones to help manage crime.

This event will be March 26-28 from 7:30am - 3 pm at the APD Academy. It is for ages 13-17 and lunch is provided. Registration is required.

On April 20th, Albuquerque will be celebrating its 318th Birthday in the Historic Old Town with food, live music and local flair and there will be free face painting among other special activities. This will be from noon to 4 and is a rain or shine event.

And theAlbuquerque Biopark Zoo will be celebrating Mothers Day on May 12th during regular hours and there will be a variety of activities and live music for the whole family.

To find more information on these events and to look out for other activities to do with the family in Albuquerque, head to the cities website at cabq.gov.

