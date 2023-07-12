Doggy DNA: To test or not to test, Part 1

In our human quest to find our genetic roots, millions of people are buying commercial DNA test kits like Ancestry.com and 23andMe. But wait, if our pets are part of our family, don’t we want to know their origins as well?

Sixty-five million US households own dogs. And we spend a lot of money on them. It’s a market that cries out for commercial doggy DNA testing.

So what are these DNA tests for dogs, and what do they measure? Why do dog owners buy these tests which can cost anywhere from under a $100 to $300 and up? How accurate are doggy DNA tests? And what should dog owners do with the results?

In Part 1 of our story, KSFR reached out to: a Santa Fe dog owner who purchased a commercial DNA test for her rescue dog Sky and to Travis Dhanraj, host of the Canadian Broadcasting Company's Marketplace program. Dhanraj led an investigation into the accuracy of Doggy DNA tests to determine a dog's breed.

What we learned may surprise you. Whether you’re a dog owner or a dog lover, or just a curious listener, you don’t want to miss this story.

In Part 2 of KSFR's Doggy DNA story, we turn to canine genetics experts to discuss the pros and cons of such tests.