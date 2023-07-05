© 2023
NM Weather Guy Predicts summer "nonsoons," not monsoons

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT
NM Lightening--3001
the__Solutionist
/
Creative Commons
NM Lightening—3001

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Andrew Church at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque to find out just what NWS is and what it does. They discuss the difference between a weather forecaster and a meteorologist, and Church talks about the most rewarding part of his job. Church predicts that summer weather in Northern New Mexico will be hot and dry, saying that it's likely going to be a summer of "nonsoons" rather than monsoons. But the good news is that most of New Mexico is now out of its drought.

Rain & Thunder 1 Clap sounds were provided by digifishmusic, CC BY 4.0.

Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
