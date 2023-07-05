NM Weather Guy Predicts summer "nonsoons," not monsoons

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Andrew Church at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque to find out just what NWS is and what it does. They discuss the difference between a weather forecaster and a meteorologist, and Church talks about the most rewarding part of his job. Church predicts that summer weather in Northern New Mexico will be hot and dry, saying that it's likely going to be a summer of "nonsoons" rather than monsoons. But the good news is that most of New Mexico is now out of its drought.

Rain & Thunder 1 Clap sounds were provided by digifishmusic, CC BY 4.0.