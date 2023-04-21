© 2023
Second Omicron Booster Just Approved by Feds: Older New Mexicans Encouraged to Get it Quickly

Published April 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT
COVID-19 Syringe on Calendar

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have okayed a second Omicron booster for people 65 and older, or people who are immunocompromised.

New Mexico has ended its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration and the federal government will do so in a matter of days. Yet people are still getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID. But the numbers have fallen dramatically. Some experts say that COVID-19 vaccines are a key reason why.

KSFR turned to Dr. Miranda Durham, Medical Director of the Infectious Disease Bureau at the New Mexico Department of Public Health, to get the details on the roll-out of the second Omicron booster.