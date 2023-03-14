IRS Special Agent Warns about 2023 Tax Scams and offers taxpayer tips

As the April 18 deadline approaches for filing federal income tax approaches, KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Internal Revenue Service Special agent Brian Watson about tax scams. The IRS special agent discusses major tax fraud in our region.

Watson also offers taxpayers tips to avoid audits and more.

Top scam during tax season:

Phishing—i.e. e-mails, texts or phony phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be from the IRS. The purpose is to get your personal information. Scammers may ask you to pay fines using a gift card—don’t do it. Legitimate IRS communications come through the mail.

Who is most vulnerable to tax scams:



Immigrants and seniors and even first-time filers who are not familiar with our income tax system.

Tips to avoid audits include:

File all your income

Don’t take deductions you’re not entitled to.

Most common taxpayer errors:

