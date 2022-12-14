© 2022
AAA offers tips on 2022 holiday travel

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
Although not yet reaching pre-pandemic levels, the number of people who plan to take year-end holiday trips this year is forecast to be the third highest since 2000. Nationally, winter holiday travelers will almost reach 113 million. In the Rocky Mountain region, winter holiday travelers will exceed 8 million. Most winter vacationers will drive, but flying and other modes of travel are on the upswing as well. And cruises are booming. That’s according to the American Automobile Association which has been making year-end holiday travel forecasts since 2000. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper talked with AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster to get holiday travel advice. Tips include:

  • Get to the airport early and expect airline delays and cancellations.  Carry on your luggage if possible.  
  • If you’re driving, avoid December 23, 24, 27 and January 2.  Try to get on the road in the early morning or wait until evening. 
  • Be sure to check out your automobile for tire tread condition, defrosters, windshield washer fluid etc. and
  • Pack items like flashlights, charged cell phones, blankets and food for you, your passengers and pets.

For more winter travel advice, go to:  https://www.aaa.com/tripcanvas/article/TT572077/AAA's-Tips-for-Safe-Winter-Driving. 

Mary Lou Cooper
