Is A Special Session Forthcoming? Stay Tuned

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 20, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST
Lujan Grisham and others
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other lawmakers speak with the media after the end of the legislative session

The regular 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session may be over, but that doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t be back at Roundhouse this year.

A number of important issues, some that are very dear to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham were left undecided as the session came to a close at noon on Thursday.

The Voting Rights bill was literally talked to death by Senator William Sharer’s filibuster and the Hydrogen Hub bill was tabled, never to make it to either chamber floor for a vote. Other environmental issues were also left undecided. 

Here is what the Governor said, shortly after the session ended. 

“There are a number of incredible issues that are worthy of legislative attention. I will hear from New Mexicans, I assure you over the next twenty days and their voices matter to me,” she said.    

But Lujan Grisham added now was not the time to talk about another session. She wants now to instead focus on the positive. Legislation like the crime bill, tax relief, pay raises for teachers and state employees and cost-free higher education bills that were passed. 

Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert