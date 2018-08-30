Zozobrafest Plans 60s Music Tribute Friday

The annual burning of Old Man Gloom takes place on Friday, August 31 at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. The tradition, started in 1924, enters its 94th year in 2018. This year’s burning event will be preceded by a spectacular music show - 60s music this time. Peace signs, mini-vans and hippie attire are welcome, because 2018 is year five of the Decades Project following the Zozobrafest’s musical trek through the decades. Festival organizers have highlighted music of the 1920s thru the 1950s in years past. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer spoke with Ray Sandoval, Zozobra Event chairman for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe about this year's Zozobrafest.