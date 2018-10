On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear an interview with actor Martin Sheen, courtesy of America Speaks. KSFR host Ellen Lockyer and the rest of the KSFR news staff give us a preview of the preparations for the annual Walk to End Alzheimersm while we visit with veterans who are studying horsemanship and gourmet cooking, and get the latest in water conservation news from H2O Radio's Week in Water.