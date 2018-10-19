Wake Up Call Friday, October 19, 2018

This is Wake Up Call's final Fall Fundraiser edition. Yes, you'll hear us ask for you financial support for KSFR, to keep our news and current events programming on the air. Also on today's Wake Up Call, we'll speak with April Jouse, with the Espanola Valley Fiber Arts Center about the upcoming fiber arts show in Santa Fe.. and we'll hear from the Lensic Performing Arts Center executive director Joel Aalberts about the highlights of this seasson. We'll get a preview of the stage adaption of the spooky story of Kaspar Hauser, from actor Glen Williamson, who wrote the script and will be the solo performer.. all that and local news, too on Wake Up Call.