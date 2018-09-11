State's Farm To School Program Keeps Kids Healthy

The New Mexico Public Education Department recently announced that it is investing in a statewide initiative to promote Farm-to-School produce for meals in local schools. Here in New Mexico, the state is partnering with local farmers to bring fresh local produce to the school lunch counter. More than 400,000 dollars is being spent to serve some 250,000 students nutritious fruits and vegetables from local farms. KSFR consumer affairs reporter Mary Lou Cooper speaks with Kendal Chavez, a farm-to-school specialist with the New Mexico department of education about the benefits to children through the program.