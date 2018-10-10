Neighbor To Neighbor 2018 Food Drive Surpasses Goals

Santa Fe’s Neighbor To Neighbor Food Drive has completed its annual drive for this year. Last year, the drive broke records with 87 neighborhoods and communities collecting a total of over 152,000 pounds of food and monetary donations. This year’s goal is 100 neighborhoods and 200,000 pounds of food. Linda Flatt , a Santa Fe Food Bank volunteer and the inspiration behind the annual food drive, is our guest today on Wake Up Call to tell us about this year's drive how the results surpassed all expectations.