Mira Nakashima Featured At Objects of Art Show At El Museo

Mira Nakashima, the daughter of renowned furniture craftsman George Nakashima and an award wining furniture artist in her own right, will be showing some of her work at the 2018 Objects of Art Santa Fe show this weekend at El Museo in the Railyard. Mira Nakashima has carried on the work of her father, who is credited with founding the American Craft Movement, at her family’s studio in New Hope, Pennsylvania. She creates hand-crafted wood furniture, in the tradition of her father, which emphasizes the natural shape and color of wood. She is a recipient of one of the 2018 Governor’s Awards for the Arts from the state of Pennsylvania, an honor she was awarded Wednesday night in Scranton. She spoke with KSFR's Ellen Lockyer moments after receiving her award.