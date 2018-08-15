Legendary Singer Judy Collins To Perform at Camel Rock in September

Music legend Judy Collins will be playing in the Santa Fe area in September. The singer’s rendition of Both Sides Now catapulted into the Grammy hall of fame in 1967, but Collins’ stature as a folk singer, songwriter and pianist was established from the start of her remarkable career. Collins performs at Camel Rock Casino on September 15, and promises to bring along something special for New Mexico’s own Dreamers. She spoke with KSFR's Ellen Lockyer about her 60 years in the music business… a road which took her from Denver clubs to gigs in New York City’s folk scene to her first recording contract in 1961, to a body of work including 50 record albums, many, many books and a film about Antonia Brico, her childhood piano teacher.