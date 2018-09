An activist group, Wild Waterways, and others have filed suit against a planned tree thinning and burning plan for the Santa Fe National Forest in areas near Santa Fe. A judge may put a halt to the plan, which is scheduled to begin in October. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Sam Hitt with Wild Waterways, and with Bruce Hill, public information officer with Santa Fe National Forest, about the tree removal plan, which forest officials say is needed to prevent future wildfires.