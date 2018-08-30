KSFR'S Wake Up Call For August 30, 2018

On today's Wake-Up Call, investigative reporter Ellen Berkovitch discusses the Pennyslvania Grand Jury report on pedophile priests with Terry Mckiernan of Bishop Accountability…also, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer covered Wednesday night's marathon Santa Fe City Council meeting and has reports on the city's growing police officer shortage as well as feedback received on the city's decision to end support of the Santa Fe Fiesta-related entrada pageant.