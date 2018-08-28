KSFR'S Wake Up Call For August 28, 2018

On today’s Wake-Up Call, Tom Trowbridge reports on a recent New Mexico legislative committee meeting where the pros and cons of legalizing cannabis were discussed. Also on the program, John Shannon speaks at length with Galisteo based painter and poet Catherine Ferguson; KSFR correspondent Martha Burk has a timely feature, and Santa Fe author and consultant Rob Reider discusses his vision for a better community with Tom Trowbridge.
By John Shannon • 1 hour ago