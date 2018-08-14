KSFR'S Wake Up Call For August 14, 2018

On Tuesday’s KSFR Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge interviews the second Santa Fe teacher who took the Presidential Award for Excellent in Mathematics and Science Teaching, or PAEMST. Also on the program, Tom visits with Ann Ravel, the former Chair of the Federal Election Commission and currently a senior fellow at MapLight to shine light on digital disinformation. Plus David D’Arcy reviews “Dark Money,” a film that Ravel is in; and we have the Marketplace Morning Report and a local news update from John Shannon.