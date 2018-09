Wednesday on Wake-Up Call: host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe School Board President Steven Carrillo about current issues in our local schools. Also on the program: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports Santa Fe City Councilors will consider a contract with a private firm to eradicate gophers, which have been compromising city park fields; and Tom Trowbridge speaks with Home Instead’s local representative Ken Hendricks about post-retirement options, including second careers.