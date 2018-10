Today on KSFR’s fall fund-drive version of Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Laura Green, co-director of a new documentary titled, “The Providers,” which will screen on October 18 at 5pm and October 21st at 3:30pm at the Jean Cocteau Cinema, as part of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. Also today, Martha Burk interviews Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi about the upcoming election, plus local news and the Marketplace Morning Report.