KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for November 1, 2018

By John Shannon 25 minutes ago

With election 2018 just days away, host Tom Trowbridge discusses the issues of healthcare costs and quality, with Jason Resendez, a board member of Consumers for Quality Care. Also today, state lawmakers hear about wage theft in rural New Mexico—we’ll have a report. Mary Lou Cooper talks with an expert about what you can do to stop the flu; Fashion and Art commentator Natasha Nargis has the word on “The Beat Goes On” consignment shop; and John Shannon speaks with the director of a performance in Santa Fe marking the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of World War One.