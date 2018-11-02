KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for November 1, 2018

With election 2018 just days away, host Tom Trowbridge discusses the issues of healthcare costs and quality, with Jason Resendez, a board member of Consumers for Quality Care. Also today, state lawmakers hear about wage theft in rural New Mexico—we’ll have a report. Mary Lou Cooper talks with an expert about what you can do to stop the flu; Fashion and Art commentator Natasha Nargis has the word on “The Beat Goes On” consignment shop; and John Shannon speaks with the director of a performance in Santa Fe marking the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of World War One.