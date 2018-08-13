KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for August 13, 2018

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Santa Fe Police say gang activity has been on the upswing, and KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge explores the increase with two of the Santa Fe Police Department’s experts on gang activity. Also today, we hear from the first of two Santa Fe educators recently honored with the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, Delara Sharma, who teaches at Pinon Elementary School. Also honored was Sharyn Gray who teaches at Turquoise Trail charter school, we’ll hear from Gray on Tuesday. And today on America Speaks, host Tish Lampert concludes her interview with First-District New Mexico Congressional candidate Debra Haaland.