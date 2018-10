Author, former Congressman, and KSFR board chair Peter Smith's new book - Free Range Learning in the Digital Age - examines the ways adults learn, and presages the future of higher education's eventual move away from today's traditional college structure. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Smith about his latest book on today's Wake Up Call. Smith will appear in person at Santa Fe's Collected Works Bookstore this evening, at 6:30 pm, to discuss his new work and hear ideas from the audience.