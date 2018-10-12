Fiesta Fela '18 African Culture Festival Saturday, October 13

For the eighth year, Fiesta Fela will rock the Railyard on Saturday, from 10 am - 6 pm. The annual event brings all day music, food and fun to Santa Fe. This year's headliner, Tommy Dukes and his blues band, will be supported by local musicians the Swank Brothers and others. The event is family - friendly, with a childrens' tent with hourly hands-on art and crafts workshops for kids of all ages. And, of course, food and more food supplied by Jambo and many more food trucks. And it's free to the public, although a small donation is requested.