Ex-Gov. Gary Johnson Given Two Weeks To Decide On Libertarian U.S. Senate Race

Albuquerque, N.M. -- The New Mexico LIbertarian Party Central Committee on Saturday convened in response to the withdrawal of Commissioner Aubrey Dunn from the race for United States Senate. The Central Committee voted unanimously to nominate former Governor Gary Johnson to replace Commissioner Dunn as the nominee for US Senate, with the condition that Governor Johnson accept the nomination within 2 weeks. State Party Chairman Chris Luchini stated that "We are indebted to Commissioner Dunn for the hard work he has done to advance our party and the cause of Liberty in this 2018 Election cycle. His willingness to sacrifice personal ambition to continue his dedication to public service and to give the Libertarian Party of New Mexico the best chance of electing the first Libertarian United States Senator will not soon be forgotten." Libertarian Party of Bernalillo County Chairman Paul Ryan McKenney stated, "While I'm sad to see Aubrey Dunn withdraw, I'm excited for New Mexico to have this opportunity to send Gary Johnson to Washington D.C." After the unanimous passage of his Motion to have the LPNM nominate Governor Gary Johnson as his replacement for the US Senate Race, Commissioner Dunn applauded the Committee stating, “What we have done here tonight may end up being the first in a series of extraordinary events that will change the direction of our Country and restore Liberty.” -30-