Santa Fe is among a handful of cities nationwide that provides campaign funding for city election candidates. An early version of Santa Fe’s public campaign finance system was struck down by the courts, but now Santa Fe Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth wants to expand an existing election funding plan for city candidates. KSFR's Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer speaks with Romero-Wirth and with NM Money Out of Politics president Bruce Berlin about the plan.