CCA Image Show Addresses Racism, Attitudes Toward Women

The Center For Contemporary Arts opens a new show on October 12, featuring three photographers, Paul Cava, janet Russek and David Schienbaum. The latter two are a New Mexico husband and wife that show their work sometimes in collaboration, other times as individuals. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Russek and Scheinbaum about their different styles, and about their newest body of work, which has not been seen anywhere yet. Schienbaum's images "flip" racist sterotypes of African Americans, while Russek uses a mix of classical art and contemporary cliches to highlight attitudes against women. The show also features work by Philadelphia's Paul Cava.