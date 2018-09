9/2/8 — Audio Saucepan: “The Thumped Palm Episode” includes the poems: “Salvage” by Mark Wagenaar (from Southern Tongues Leave Us Shining, Red Hen Press); “A Story about the Moon” by Grady Chambers (from North American Stadiums, Milkweed Editions); and “Washing” by Kara Van de Graaf (from Spitting Image, Southern Illinois University Press.