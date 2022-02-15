-
The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially New Mexico’s business community––and the New Mexico Finance Authority announced a new business recovery…
Next week, Santa Fe Residents will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Mayor. The big-ticket issues on a lot of people’s minds? Policing and…
As of next week, the way you dial your phone calls will change. The Federal Communications Commission has mandated a new three-digit number when dialing…
As of last month, there’s officially a challenger for the Second Congressional District of New Mexico. Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez has thrown…
A new law went into effect last week in Texas, making almost all abortions functionally illegal in the state. Experts say this is the most restrictive…
Earlier this month, a Border Patrol vehicle pursuit turned deadly.Now, the ACLU of New Mexico and Texas are calling on Customs and Border Protection to…
During the pandemic, many relied on government relief to make ends meet. But, new research shows New Mexico’s Asian/Pacific Islander and African…
In KSFR's last installment of conversations with the candidates for Santa Fe’s mayoral seat, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with incumbent Santa Fe…
Continuing with KSFR's ongoing conversations with Santa Fe mayoral candidates, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with candidate JoAnne Vigil Coopler to…
Native Women Lead in partnership with New Mexico Community Capital recently won a $10 million award with the goal of advancing gender equality in a new…