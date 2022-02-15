New Mexico Legislature

-
A bill that would allow non-party aligned voters to cast ballots in New Mexico primary elections has been approved in a house committee. The bill would…
A bill to make it harder for a defendant accused of a violent crime to get out on bail has cleared its first hurdle in the State House. The Pretrial…
A State House Committee approved a series of bills this weekend designed to increase the use of renewable energy in New Mexico.The Energy Storage System…
About 200 School for the Arts students and supports Marched to the State Capitol to rally for passage of a Sexual Consent Education Bill.The students…
Santa Fe State Representative Andrea Romero (D-46) says she is thrilled with the budget proposals set forth by both Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and…
State Senator Nancy Rodriguez wants to see a big increase in the amount of funding allocated for New Mexico’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Rodriguez…