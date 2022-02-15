-
In a press release sent out on December 29, the New Mexico Department of Corrections announced that all state-run prison facilities will no longer be…
Cuba schools superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego says her students can’t wait any longer for quality internet access. It was this need that led the school…
The City of Albuquerque announced in a press release Tuesday, that 14 new members will be joining the city’s Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Task…
The climate emergency has brought extreme drought, wildfires, and flooded roads across New Mexico’s Native American reservations. Now, prominent tribal…
As of next week, the way you dial your phone calls will change. The Federal Communications Commission has mandated a new three-digit number when dialing…
Legislators are drafting a plan to ease restrictions against retired police officers coming back to work in an effort to add more officers across New…
Fifty indigenous artists from around the world express their individual and group interpretations of shared experiences involving nuclear hazards. KSFR's…
A month after New Mexico’s official legalization of recreational cannabis, concerns are mounting over how local police departments will adapt to this…
Energy watchdogs from across New Mexico have filed formal complaints against NM Attorney General Hector Balderas and an associate law firm– claiming…
In this week's update on the happenings of New Mexico's political world, Bryce Dix sat down with New Mexico Political Report's Andy Lyman to talk about…