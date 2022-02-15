-
The pandemic has hit everyone hard, especially New Mexico’s business community––and the New Mexico Finance Authority announced a new business recovery…
-
Next week, Santa Fe Residents will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Mayor. The big-ticket issues on a lot of people’s minds? Policing and…
-
In KSFR's last installment of conversations with the candidates for Santa Fe’s mayoral seat, reporter Taylor Velazquez sat down with incumbent Santa Fe…
-
Food insecurity has been a persistent struggle that COVID-19 only worsened and shined a light on. Now, the pandemic seems to be in the rearview mirror for…
-
New Mexico’s Department of Agriculture's Rural Development office has launched a new grant program that offers opportunities for economic growth for rural…
-
KSFR's Bryce Dix sat down with CD1 democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury to talk her stance on climate change, systemic racism, and New Mexico's economy.…