-
Fifty indigenous artists from around the world express their individual and group interpretations of shared experiences involving nuclear hazards. KSFR's…
-
The Santa Fe city council voted Wednesday to relax financial reporting requirements in city elections. The councilors voted unanimously to raise to $500…
-
Jobs that once required a few months of training and a menagerie of sturdy tools now often need workers who can operate a 3D printer or fix a robot.KSFR's…
-
As businesses struggle to find employees, counselors offer jobs advice to older workers considering a return to the workplace. Two employment advisers…
-
It’s award season for journalists, and KSFR is happy to announce that our very own Dennis Carroll has won an award from the New Mexico Broadcast…
-
Some good news! The number of water users in Santa Fe has increased but usage has surprisingly declined, according to the city’s top water official.…
-
Darryl Lorenzo Wellington is a man of many letters – he’s a playwright, an accomplished journalist, an essayist and most recently, pending expected City…
-
Southern New Mexicans will hold their 12th candlelight vigil in Tularosa Saturday commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Trinity Test, and remembering…
-
One hundred students at the Santa Fe Community College who also have children to raise will receive $400 to $500 dollars a month this fall to help them do…
-
Santa Fe Pride planners have spiced up their plans for the event this year– It no longer will be just a bling-strewn drive around the Plaza. Rather,…