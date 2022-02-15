2022 Legislative Session

-
Bernalillo County commissioners are fast tracking the replacement of a Democratic lawmaker after she resigned from her house seat representing an…
-
Democratic senators Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque and Bobby Gonzales of Taos have proposed a constitutional amendment to enable the state’s 112…
-
Statewide elected officials could be getting a pay bump this coming legislative session if proved by the Legislative Finance Committee. In a report by the…
-
Santa Fe State Representative Andrea Romero (D-46) says she is thrilled with the budget proposals set forth by both Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and…