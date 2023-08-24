New Mexico "fake" electors cited in Trump indictments

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper interviews freelance journalist Andrew Beale about his latest report on New Mexico’s fake electors. So, what are fake electors? These are individuals who submit certificates of election in a presidential race for someone who didn’t win. This happened in seven states during the 2020 presidential election—Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Mexico—all states where Joe Biden actually won.

The goal was to have the fake electors change the course of the election in favor of Donald Trump, either by having Congress accept the fake electoral slates or by sending the election back to the states to select the winner. The endgame was to overthrow the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

While there are no current state or federal charges pending against New Mexico’s “fake” electors, the New Mexico Attorney General is investigating the case. In August 2023, both federal and Fulton County, Georgia grand juries indicted Donald Trump for crimes related to attempts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Both cases cited New Mexico’s fake electors.

When KSFR reached out to the New Mexico Republican Party, Executive Director, Leticia Munoz-Kaminski e-mailed: “We are not commenting on the 2020 electors.”

Andrew Beale is a freelance journalist and contributor to the online publication Source New Mexico. His article “Will NM’s Fake electors be charged?” appeared there on July 28, 2023.

NM fake electors timeline

