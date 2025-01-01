The Laughingmoon Radio Show

Sundays 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Sometimes themed and sometimes free form, DJ Microwatt plans to take you on a trip to the Moon and back.

Featuring a range of music within the rock and roll, folk and psychedelic genres, with a bit of comedy thrown in to keep it real. Featuring songs by

folks like: The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The 13th Floor Elevators, Arlo Guthrie, Bonnie Raitt, Pete Seeger, Peter Stampfel, The Firesign Theater, Christine Lavin, and other weirdness.

Appearing on earth after a rift in the space-time continuum that was created when something went wrong with Franks' Time Machine. DJ Microwatt

is wondering who and where he is... And what happened to his friend Xoe Fitzgerald... He is now using sonic oscillators to connect the past,

present, and the future in an attempt to make sense of it all... And just maybe, have some fun along the way.

email: microwatt@ksfr.org