03/13/2025 with Bruce Nuburger
What have we learned in the past 100 years from the early days of the rise of fascism? Are there critical lessons that serve us now as anti-semitism, divisiveness and racism rear their ugly heads more and more each day? With me is Bruce Neuburger with his latest, impeccably researched book, Postcards to Hitler: A German Jew’s Defiance in A Time of Terror.
Bruce is the son of a Holocaust survivor and his research into his family’s history through letters and documents form the heart of his work, giving beautiful and beloved human faces of his family throughout.
More at postcardstohitler.com and nyupress.org