02/06/2025 with Mary Ellen Capek

Her career as a professor, university administrator, philanthropy researcher and deeply perceptive student of life’s most joyous triumphs and numbing hardships have brought her to this moment, ready to reveal herself to the world through the intimate written and spoken word. Profoundly inspired by Adrienne Rich’s “dream of common language” for all women, and the friendship of sister writers and artists, Love Lessons is her palette and her platform.

She begins this interview and her reading today with a recent, unpublished poem honoring one of this country’s most beloved and acclaimed artists, her dear friend, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, who passed from this world just a few days ago. Mary Ellen Capek will read from Love Lessons side-by-side with poet Barbara Rockman at Collected Works Bookstore 4:30 this Sunday afternoon, February 9th, live-streaming on zoom.

Visit her website at maryellencapek.com