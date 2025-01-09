01/09/2025 with Mango Moon Media

We begin 2025 with Lisa Madison and Mari Angulo co-owners of Mango Moon Media a Santa Fe based independent publishing house. Mango Moon’s mission “… support(s) authors who dare to explore the depth of human experience and present ideas that can reshape the world.” How and when on the writing journey do you submit your manuscript? What if your book has been published elsewhere, can you get help now to market your treasured work? Can AI help, or not? Lisa and Mari answer these and other questions which all authors wonder and sometimes worry about. Most importantly, you don’t have to do it alone. Listen and learn and perhaps 2025 will be the year you realize your dream as a successful published author.