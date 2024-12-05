12/05/2024 with Taran Collis

Last week, we learned about the intimate habits of insects, today we roar along with the largest ever-known creatures, dinosaurs. Meet author, therapeutic yoga teacher and wellness educator Taran Collis and Rex the protagonist of Dinosaurs Have Big Feelings Too. It’s a little story that teaches mindfulness and emotional resting to young children, their parents, teachers and caregivers alike. And you, too, the grown up podcast listener!
Keep your hands free for a few minutes and learn gentle finger holds that help to restore emotional balance and which have been recognized in medical and educational settings around the world. Enjoy Taran’s teaching at tarancollis.com and more about finger hugging at capacitar.org