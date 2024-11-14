11/14/2024 with Karen Chrappa

From the very first sentence, Abiquiu memoirist Karen Chrappa take us on a journey that will have us hanging on by a thread as we read, and alternately resting deeply with her into the breathtaking beauty of our enchanted state. From her New York City roots, through the mystical high Andes of Peru to New Mexico, Beyond Fear: A Woman’s Path to Enlightenment is a story of love, resilience and awakening of spirit. An intimate story of vulnerability and grace, of yearning for meaning, learning from ancient wisdom, and especially learning how to receive. We may recognize ourselves in Karen’s search to stretch beyond fear while looking fear firmly in the face. This interview and Karen’s book, published last week, comes at a time when fear is gripping half the country, yet as the author reminds us, fear, however seemingly real, is an illusion of our minds, a saboteur designed to disempower us individually and collectively. So, how do we use our mind and heart to go Beyond Fear to find our inner strength? www.karenchrappa.com