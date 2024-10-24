10/24/2024 Halloween Special with Judith Fein and Paul Ross
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:30 PM MDT
It’s always fun and fascinating when I’m joined in the KSFR studios by travel journalists, cultural adventurers and delightful entertainers, Judith Fein and Paul Ross for my annual Halloween themed show. Today, we mix it up with two of their best-selling books, How to Communicate with The Dead and Slow Travel New Mexico.
Judie and Paul take death away from the morbid and fearful to celebrate the lives of loved ones as many cultures have done for millennia, here and around the world. Plus, we’re joined by “ghost writer” PJ with a spine-tingling tale written especially for today’s show!
You can meet Judie and Paul in person on Sunday, November 3rd at 1:00 pm at Los Luceros, the beautiful historic site 10 miles north of Espanola. Arrive early for a mini balloon fiesta. Also, PJ will be performing Saturday, November 16th, 11:00 am at Hotel Albuquerque.
In December, find Judie and Paul in Los Alamos, Las Vegas (NM) and at Santa Fe’s Southside Library. Full details of all appearances, events, and of course books, at their website www.globaladventure.org