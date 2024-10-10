10/10/2024 Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers
An exquisite, full color book, Grandmothers’ Wisdom: Living Portrayals from The International Council of Thirteen Indigenous Grandmothers marks the 20th Anniversary of the formation of the Council. To celebrate with me is Deborah Parrish Snyder of Synergetic Press who worked over several years with compilers and editors Marisol Villanueva and Molly Suggs to bring the book to life. And Heather Hall Dudney, daughter of New Mexico’s own Grandmother Flordemayo who herself carries a depth of wisdom handed down through generations of her family. Five of the Grandmothers will be present at a very special Gathering, We Are All Related beginning October 24th at Buffalo Thunder Hilton on the Pueblo of Pojoaque along with Dr. Vandana Shiva and other renowned guests presenters. Details of the Gathering at www.weareallrelated.earth. And for Deborah and the book go to www.synergeticpress.com or your favorite local bookstore.